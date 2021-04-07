Dolly Parton Pens Emotional Letter Announcing The Passing Of Her ‘Beloved’ Uncle Bill Owens

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her beloved uncle Bill Owens.

In an emotional letter shared to her website, the country music icon, 75, penned an emotional letter announcing the passing of Owens, who died on April 7 at 86-years-old.

“I’ve lost my beloved Uncle Bill Owens. I knew my heart would break when he passed, and it did. I’ll start this eulogy by saying I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t been there,” she wrote. “He was there… there in my young years to encourage me to keep playing my guitar, to keep writing my songs, to keep practicing my singing. And he was there to help build my confidence standing on stage where he was always standing behind me or close beside me with his big ol’ red Gretsch guitar.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Fully Vaccinated After Receiving Second COVID-19 Shot

I've lost my beloved Uncle Bill Owens. I knew my heart would break when he passed, and it did. I'll start this eulogy by saying I wouldn't be here if he hadn't been there. Read more: https://t.co/BCEaVnrFgQ pic.twitter.com/i3gRjv58nt — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 7, 2021

The news of Owens’ passing comes just four months after Parton lost her brother Randy.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Wishes ‘Hannah Montana’ A Happy 15th Anniversary

“Uncle Bill was so many things. He loved the music, loved to play, loved his guitar and loved to write and sing. He wrote great songs, at least 800 of them through the years. We wrote several songs together, the biggest one being ‘Put It Off Until Tomorrow’,” she continued. “We won our first big award on that one back in 1966. It was the BMI Song of the Year.”

Adding, “He wrote songs that were recorded by Loretta Lynn, Porter Wagoner, Ricky Skaggs, Kris Kristofferson and many others. He also travelled the road with many big artists playing his guitar, including playing on stage with me in my early years in Nashville.”

Read Parton’s full eulogy at dollyparton.com.