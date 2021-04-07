Jackie Chan And Fans Celebrate His 67th Birthday: ‘Wishing Everyone Peace’

It’s Jackie Chan’s big day!

Chan celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday. The “Rush Hour 3” star addressed his fans in a diary entry posted to his website.

RELATED: John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella’s Birthday

It’s that time of year again and I’ve received so many messages and well wishes. I’d like to say a heartfelt “thank you” to all my friends and fans from all over the world for your warm birthday wishes!… (Click here to read more: https://t.co/2sKaXF655f) pic.twitter.com/S29LD0GyHk — Jackie Chan (@EyeOfJackieChan) April 7, 2021

“It’s that time of year again and I’ve received so many messages and well wishes,” he began. “I’d like to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all my friends and fans from all over the world for your warm birthday wishes! Last year, everything was put to a halt because of COVID-19 and luckily, things are starting to get back to normal again.”

“A lot of people have been asking me about the back pain that I had earlier on. I just want to let everyone know, don’t worry! I’m feeling a lot better now,” Chan added. “I went to visit the JC Stunt Team Training Centre today to do some preparation and training for my next movie. Honestly for me, working on my birthday is like giving my birthday the biggest respect ever. Ha ha!’

The legendary martial artist concluded by wishing fans good health.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Ageless Paul Rudd In Sweet 52nd Birthday Post

“Especially after thinking about the days when I stopped working because of the pandemic, being able to start work again is considered very fortunate,” he wrote. “I also hope everyone will appreciate these fortunate and encouraging times. Thanks again for all your birthday messages! Wishing everyone peace, happiness, and good health!”

Take a look at fan reaction to Chan’s birthday.

Just thinking about this gem on Jackie Chan's birthday today 🥋 pic.twitter.com/J5iNyI4WvK — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 7, 2021

Happy 67th Birthday Jackie Chan!

"I like action but I hate violence. It's kind of a dilemma." pic.twitter.com/GeCgYRBo8E — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) April 7, 2021

Jackie Chan' best outfits: a questionable thread pic.twitter.com/3xrXFgJuLl — Owen★ Levi cumrag (real) (@levicumragtwt) April 7, 2021

Celebrate Jackie Chan's birthday with the 'Rush Hour 2' bloopers 💀🍿pic.twitter.com/LAPyf3DOpD — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) April 7, 2021

Jackie Chan is alive and well at 67 (wow time sure flies). pic.twitter.com/Hh6ABFEvwL — monarch (@Quotemeorelse) April 7, 2021

Today, Jackie Chan celebrates his 67th birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ZMILuANcF0 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 7, 2021

Jackie Chan jumping over things appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/XZTBSIgvLq — dailyL (@dailylaney) April 7, 2021