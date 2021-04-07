Drake Is Clearly Not Amused With This Prank

Drake did not appear to have any patience for this guy’s prank.

Twitter user TravQue posted this prank video on Twitter featuring a visibly annoyed Drake. In the video, the prankster pulls up to the bar next to Drizzy and places an enormous order.

“Miss — let me get 2,000 cases of Virginia Black, 40 cases of Bumbu, and three cases of tequila,” he said next to Drake, the latter of whom looked confused. What followed quickly turned the Canadian’s confusion to disapproval.

“… and put it on his tab. He said he’s got it,” the prankster exclaimed. “You know who this is, right? This is Drake!”

Drake told TravQue to “relax,” and subsequently attempted to swipe the phone after the prankster continued trying to get $800,000 worth of liquor on the “God’s Plan” rapper’s tab.

Drizzy is not the first victim of the “Put it on his tab” prank. TravQue has done the same thing to rappers Dave East and Jim Jones, and actor D. L. Hughey in the past.