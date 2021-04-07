Sean Penn Documents The Aftermath Of The Haiti Earthquake In ‘Citizen Penn’ Doc

Sean Penn documented his travels to Haiti after the devastating 7.0 earthquake in 2010 for Discovery+’s documentary, “Citizen Penn”.

The Oscar-winning actor teamed up with his organization CORE and director Don Hardy to show the aftermath of that massive earthquake that’s still impacting the lives of Haitians today.

Discovery+ shared a new look at the upcoming doc on Wednesday, ahead of its May release.

“From climate to conflict resolution, to poverty and COVID-19, citizenship increasingly requires service,” Penn says in the new preview. “Service itself can be a bumpy road, but one we all have to travel.”

He continued, “[Director] Don Hardy travelled it with CORE (JP/HRO) for over a decade, and I hope his insightful filmmaking will find some form of inspiration for those who watch it. He shows the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

The flick will also feature the original song, “Eden (To Find Love)”, from Bono. The Irish rocker co-wrote the track with the film’s composer Linda Perry.

More than 300,000 people lost their lives after the earthquake, hundreds of thousands were injured and 1.5 million were left homeless.

“Citizen Penn” premieres May 6 on Discovery+.