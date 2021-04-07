LeVar Burton Backs Petition Calling For Him To Become New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Click to share this via email

Following the death of TV icon Alex Trebek last year, producers of “Jeopardy!” have been bringing in a rotating array of guest hosts until deciding on a permanent replacement.

While celebs ranging from Katie Couric to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers have taken a turn behind the game show’s lectern, a new petition is gaining steam for LeVar Burton to take over as permanent “Jeopardy!” host.

So far, the petition has garnered 180,000 of the 200,000 signatures being sought.

Burton himself is aware of the movement, and shared a link to the petition on Twitter.

Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening… https://t.co/xB3x8atDCv — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2021

The former “Reading Rainbow” host and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star received the seal of approval from “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert,’ who tweeted that he’d love to see Burton host “Jeopardy!” — but in character as his “Trek” character, Geordi La Forge.

“And the buzzers should be phasers,” Colbert continued. “And Data should be the judge. And it should be in space. And just be ‘Star Trek’.”

Burton also did a digital double take when TV legend Dick Van Dyke likewise tweeted a link to the petition (which was seconded by Holly Robinson Peete).

“OMG!” Burton wrote in his retweet, adding the hashtag #bydhttmwfi (which stands for “but you don’t have to take my word for it”).

👀 — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) April 7, 2021

Other celebs who are pulling for Burton to succeed Trebek include comedian Paul F. Tompkins, actors Yvette Nicole Brown and David Alan Grier, and several of Burton’s “TNG” co-stars.

I also want ‘Reading Rainbow’ legend Levar Burton to host ‘Jeopardy!’ https://t.co/ayPSL031G1 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) April 7, 2021

U didn’t know u wanted to do that? — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) April 7, 2021

When is Jeopardy going to get it? The public wants @levarburton to host the show! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 6, 2021

Sony Pictures Entertainment: LeVar Burton should be the next host of Jeopardy! – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/Hl1VzYGr0M via @Change — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) April 6, 2021