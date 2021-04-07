Hailey Bieber Recalls Feeling ‘So Upset’ After Being Called ‘Rude’ In Viral TikTok

Hailey Bieber says she was devastated to be called “rude” on TikTok.

In part two of her YouTube series with Dr. Jessica Clemons, the model, 24, chatted with her guest about everything from cancel culture to mental health and social media. They even talked about the time former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan accused her of being “rude.”

Carolan shared a video on TikTok last year, recalling the time Bieber allegedly ate at the restaurant she worked at. “This is gonna be controversial,” Carolan said in the viral clip. “I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!”

“When I saw her video I was so upset,” Bieber said to Dr. Clemons. “There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone’s going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me.”

She continued, “I wish I didn’t act that way towards her. I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I’m open to people correcting me.”

After seeing the clip, the “Drop The Mic” host apologized to Carolan in the comments section.

“Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” she wrote at the time. “That’s not ever my intention!”

Bieber also opened up about how her husband Justin Bieber feels about growing up in the spotlight. The couple has been married since 2018.

“I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world,” she explained. “There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel really sad for him, because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale.”

She added, “I always say to him, I’m so impressed with how normal you are because I don’t even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically and I know that it did have an effect, a big effect on him. And I’m just grateful that he’s able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now.”