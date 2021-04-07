‘Madea’ Prequel Series ‘Mabel’ In The Works At Showtime

Tyler Perry’s most iconic onscreen creation is coming to television.

According to a report from Deadline, Perry is developing a new series for Showtime that would delve into the origin story of feisty grandma Madea, originated in his stage play “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” and first brought to the screen in his 2005 film “Diary of a Mad Black Woman”.

Judging by the synopsis of the series, Perry won’t be reprising the role he’s played in umpteen “Madea” movies, since the new series — to be titled “Mabel” — follows the character in her younger days.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton Serenades Tyler Perry’s Madea From The Audience During ‘Farewell’ Stage Play

“Every great story has to start somewhere and every legend has a beginning,” reads the series’ official logline. “Long before she was the force of nature known as Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something Black woman named… Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city — and the world — on fire!”

The drama series has already received a multiple-script order; writers (and twin sisters) JaSheika and JaNeika James — who previously worked on Fox’s “Empire” — have been tapped to write the scripts.

As Deadline points out, “Mabel” is the latest project in Perry’s deal with ViacomCBS, which already includes the BET+ streaming service.