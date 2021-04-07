Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun At Scott Disick Amid His Romance With Her Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna is sharing her thoughts on her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s, relationship with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old model has been romantically linked to the 37-year-old reality star since they were first spotted together last November.

On Tuesday, Rinna, who shares Amelia with her husband Harry Hamlin, took to her Instagram Stories to poke fun at her daughter’s fling.

Posting a paparazzi photo of Amelia and Scott walking on the beach together with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wearing a bucket hat, Rinna wrote, “Welp, we both seem to share a love of bucket hats.”

She then made a split image of herself and Disick both rocking bucket hats and adding a laughing/crying emoji.