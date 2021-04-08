Vancouver Alt-Rockers Mother Mother Unveil Emotional Fan-Sourced Video For ‘I Got Love’

Vancouver alt-rock sensation Mother Mother have just unleashed a new music video for the band’s latest single “I Got Love”.

What makes the video unique is that it’s been put together from clips selected from nearly 4,000 fan-made video submissions, the result of a week-long contest.

According to a press release announcing the new video, fans are told to expect “a moment sure to move viewers to tears.”

That’s not the only good news for the fans; the band has also announced that Mother Mother will be releasing their eighth album, Inside. Their first album for their their new label, Warner Bros., Inside is set to release on June 25.

“The world stopped, and all the sudden I had a lot more alone-time on my hands, which isn’t necessarily conducive to songwriting,” said Mother Mother frontman Ryan Guldemond of writing the songs for Inside.

“Usually, I like to venture out and find guidance from an external, interactive narrative — travelling, people, serendipities, etc. I love that process — it’s almost like you’re in collaboration with the world,” he added. “But since that wasn’t an option, I set about a different kind of travel, one more inward and personal, exploring different types of therapies, meditation, and journaling as a means to unearth songs from a deeper, interior place.”

Mother Mother will also be hitting the road in 2022 for a worldwide tour in support of the album, with 40 shows in 14 different countries, including shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and more to be announced.