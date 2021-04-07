Pics: George Clooney & Ben Affleck Play Some Softball On The Massachusetts Set Of ‘The Tender Bar’

George Clooney is currently in Massachusetts directing his upcoming film “The Tender Bar”, with Boston native Ben Affleck starring.

Video and photos captured from the set show Clooney, Affleck and the crew enjoying a little downtime, which they spent indulging in America’s pastime.

In the video and pics, Clooney is seen at bat during a softball gae, taking a few swings and even hitting a few.

In another video, Affleck can be seen in the the outfield, attempting to catch the hits cracked by his fellow Batman (Clooney played the Dark Knight in 1997’s “Batman & Robin”, while Affleck donned the cowl for 2016’s “Batman v. Superman” and again in 2017’s “Justice League”).

In addition, out some photos from the on-set softball game below:

