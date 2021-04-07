Nia Vardalos Shares Update On ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’, Sequel To Film In Greece… Eventually

Nia Vardalos took to Instagram on Wednesday with an update on the status of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3″.

As she explained, it’s a bit of a good news, bad news scenario for fans.

“Yes, it is true that for over a year we have been trying to film a script that I wrote called ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’,” she says in the video, adding that “of course the entire cast is invited back.”

“But what is also true is that we’re not filming. We are an independent film and apparently independent films cannot get insurance,” Vardalos continues, explaining that while studio-financed films are able to get insurance during the pandemic, that isn’t the case for indies.

“I just wanted to explain this to you so that you, perhaps some of you, although I love your enthusiasm, can stop calling my mom’s house and asking if you can be in it,” adds the Winnipeg native.

“Yes, everyone can be in it,” she exclaims, “if we can just get the insurance!”

She concludes with a sentence in Greek, which she then translates into English.

“When we get film insurance,” she says, “we are going to Greece to film.”