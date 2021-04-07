‘MacGyver’ Cancelled After 5 Seasons

It’s the end of the line for “MacGyver”.

On Wednesday, CBS announced it was cancelling its reboot of the hit 1980s action-adventure series after five seasons, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Debuting in 2016, “MacGyver” cast Lucas Till in the role of the undercover government agent with the skills to create ingenious weapons out of everyday objects.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as [showrunner] Monica [Macer], the writers and the entire crew,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “The ‘MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favourite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

Macer, who replaced original showrunner Peter Lenkov after he was fired over allegations of creating a toxic work environment, also shared her thoughts.

“Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans,” said Macer. “My gratitude goes out to [stars] Lucas, Tristin [Mays], Justin [Hires], Meredith, Levy [Tran] and [Henry] Ian [Cusick], who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can’t wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix.”

The series finale of “MacGyver” will air on Friday, April 30 on Global.