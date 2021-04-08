Christopher Meloni Has The Perfect Response To Fans Eyeing His Tight Pants On ‘Law & Order’

Christopher Meloni
People are really into Christopher Meloni’s backside.

This week, a fan shared a photo of the actor on the set of “Law & Order” in New York, which quickly went viral as people took note of Meloni’s particularly tight pants.

Fans reacted by cracking admiring jokes about the actor’s behind.

Finally, when one fan asked Meloni directly why he has “so much cake,” the star responded in the best way.

Meloni turned 60 on April 2. The actor recently made his big return to the “Law & Order” universe, appearing in an episode of “SVU” followed by the premiere of his new spin-off “Organized Crime”.

