Christopher Meloni Has The Perfect Response To Fans Eyeing His Tight Pants On ‘Law & Order’

People are really into Christopher Meloni’s backside.

This week, a fan shared a photo of the actor on the set of “Law & Order” in New York, which quickly went viral as people took note of Meloni’s particularly tight pants.

SVU is filming in park slope this week and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni 🥵 pic.twitter.com/A2fAENk05u — peter hess (@PeterNHess) April 7, 2021

Fans reacted by cracking admiring jokes about the actor’s behind.

the fucking wagon on this dude is ridiculous https://t.co/e6H6R0HtAJ — bri (@PINKMOTOROLA) April 7, 2021

This man's ass does NOT quit i luv him https://t.co/JUKKZjRviR — Moderna Mamí (@lovewiiitch) April 7, 2021

Out here double cheeked up on a Wednesday afternoon smh whatchu doin with all that ass Stabler!? https://t.co/mtIn4WZlDG — Suckafree (@_suckafreesi) April 7, 2021

This dumptruck ass is in my neighborhood the ONE fucking week Im not wfh??? https://t.co/8rfd40PJpS — baklavatya (@kat_yeahh) April 7, 2021

Finally, when one fan asked Meloni directly why he has “so much cake,” the star responded in the best way.

Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake https://t.co/lmkZ5JKFWe — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 8, 2021

Meloni turned 60 on April 2. The actor recently made his big return to the “Law & Order” universe, appearing in an episode of “SVU” followed by the premiere of his new spin-off “Organized Crime”.