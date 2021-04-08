Gramps Morgan Premieres Music Video For Cover Of Johnny Reid’s ‘A Woman Like You’

Grammy Award-winner Gramps Morgan is here with his latest single, a cover of the great Johnny Reid’s “A Woman Like You”, dropping on all streaming services April 9.

Ahead of the song’s release, Morgan exclusively premiered the music video for the feel-good track with ET Canada and the pair opened up about how the new, reimagined version came to be.

The Scottish-Canadian artist originally released the song in 2009 as a tribute to all the women in his life, including his wife, grandmother and mother.

“I just wanted to write a song that would show them how much I appreciate them,” he says. “I recorded this song and released this song in Canada and it changed my life. It really put me on the map.”

Over 10 years later, Gramps is filling the shoes of the original artist with his own take on the song, produced by Reid himself.

“When Gramps and I met, I was a big fan and he was a big fan of my music and he came to me one day and said hey man I wanna record that song,” explains Reid, with Gramps Morgan. “Great songs need to be, you gotta copy and paste it you know?”

Gramps resonated with the song right away and knew his audience needed to hear it, telling us: “People all throughout the amazing Caribbean islands all over would appreciate a song that celebrates women, a song that celebrates the grandmothers, the aunts, the sisters, the moms, and, just was a song that I had to sing man, and good thing it was Johnny’s song.”

Reid adds: “I cannot tell you how humbling it is for me to hear a man with such a great voice sing a song that I had a lot of success with… when I recorded the song and when I sang the song, it was a Johnny Reid song, but the way Gramps has recorded the song, the way that Gramps sings the song, it’s a Gramps Morgan song.”

Gramps admits the Juno Award-winner was a great mentor to have when recording the track, admitting: “He brought something special out of my voice, he showed me a lot of different ways that I could use my voice that I never did before. The chemistry of my vocal with his melodies and the songwriting, it really has produced something really special.”

In terms of the music video, which was directed by Reid, the pair worked together to make sure the viewers would focus on more than just the visuals and dive deep into the lyrics and special meaning behind the song.

“We just did not want to distract from the song,” says Reid. “We wanted to make it very touching and sort of capture the emotion and appreciation and the best way to do that was to let this guy be seen.”

As for what’s next, they revealed there’s lots more to come from the two of them in the future, including some star-studded collaborations.

“We’ve had such a wonderful time,” says Reid. “We have a full album worth of music with 15 songs that we’re looking to release in the summer and we’re so excited… we’ve got some incredible people on the album. Shaggy is on the album singing with gramps.”

Fans can watch our interview with Reid and Gramps Morgan above.