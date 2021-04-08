Henry Cavill Walks The Dog With His New Girlfriend Hand-In-Hand In London

It looks like Henry Cavill has a new girlfriend.

While the identity of the new lady in the “Man of Steel” star’s life is unknown, the actor was spotted out with her while walking his dog Kal in London this week.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Won’t Reprise Superman In Upcoming ‘Shazam’ Sequel

Cavill was dressed for the cool weather, sporting a hat and jacket, along with a face mask in keeping with COVID safety.

Henry Cavill with girlfriend – Photo: SplashNews.com — Photo: SplashNews.com

The 37-year-old has previously dated stuntwoman Lucy Cork and “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Confirms Hamstring Injury That Shut Down ‘The Witcher’ Production

In 2017, Cavill told The Rake magazine, “There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I’ve changed. I haven’t changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I draw back.”