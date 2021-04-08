Luke Bryan’s Gift For Katy Perry’s New Baby Was A BB Gun

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Luke Bryan has a sense of humour when it comes to gift-giving.

On Wednesday night, the country star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed the present he gave his fellow “American Idol” judge, Katy Perry, for her new baby Daisy Dove.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Shares Video Of Injury After Painful Fish Hook Accident

Asked by Kimmel if it was true that he gave the newborn a BB gun, Bryan explained that it was a Daisy branded BB gun.

“It just seemed to be the right gift,” he laughed.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Tells Hunter Metts ‘No One Sounds Like You’ After Impressive ‘American Idol’ Performance

Of course, he added that he doesn’t expect Perry or her fiancé Orlando Bloom to ever actually let Daisy Dove use the rifle.

“That’ll never see the light of day,” Bryan said.