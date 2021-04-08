Taylor Swift Teases ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ With New Preview Clip

Click to share this via email

Fans are getting one last tease of Taylor Swift’s next big release.

On Thursday night at midnight, the singer is releasing her highly anticipated rerecorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and she appeared on “Good Morning America” to share a preview.

After a short message introducing the clip, the show played a short clip of the newly recorded version of the album’s title track “Fearless”.

Swift undertook the project to rerecord her old albums after the sale of her master recordings to music manager Scooter Braun in 2019.

The new version of the album will include new recordings of all the songs on Fearless, along with new songs written for the album at the time, but never before released.