Faithe Herman Wants ‘This Is Us’ To Explore Annie’s Backstory: ’She’s Always Observing’

As the new generation of Pearson kids begin exploring powerful and insightful storylines in Season 5 of “This Is Us”, Faithe Herman hopes her character, AKA the youngest Pearson, will have a flashback episode to reveal her rollercoaster of emotions when her grandfather (Ron Cephas Jones) unexpectedly entered her young life and soon after, passed away.

“I’d love to see how Annie felt growing up,” Herman told ET Canada. “She’s always around her family, and she’s always observing what’s going on, so it would be nice to see how she felt.”

“Like when her grandpa passed away, she was the one who talked her grandpa out of leaving the house, so I’d like to see how she felt on her side. That would be really nice,” she added.

Since the series premiered in 2016, the NBC family drama has explored how Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) function in their adult lives. While they mourn the loss of their own father, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), they also deal with the daily stresses of their mother’s (Mandy Moore) Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

In addition to the core issues that drive the show amongst the “Big Three,” viewers also watched each sibling’s individual family dramas. Herman’s branch of this TV family has explored storylines ranging from race to adoption to sexual orientation.

“Reading the scripts with my mom is always nice when I can see the writers’ work in the script, and I’m always so wowed by it. I always tear up,” Herman said. “When I read the script for [the flash-forward scene of] Annie and Deja as adults for the first time, that was really cool. It made us tear up.”

While we don’t see it often, Herman loves when she gets to film scenes like that with the full extended cast.

“It’s always such a pleasure being with everyone and working together,” Herman said. “It’s such a fun time because the last time was last season for Jack’s birthday, and we filmed a TikTok. We always have a great time on set. I love being with them and all of their smiles.”

“I don’t get to work with Milo Ventimiglia too often, but when he comes on set, he’s always so welcoming and friendly,” Herman said, adding she’d love to get some scenes with the patriarch of the Pearson family.

“This Is Us” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.