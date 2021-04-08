Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett Win New Artist Awards Ahead Of 2021 ACMs

Two ACM Award winners are getting the good news early.

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett were announced as this year’s New Male Artist and New Female Artist, respectively, ahead of the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Congratulations to @GabbyBarrett_ on being named ACM New Female Artist of the Year!✨#ACMawards host @KeithUrban surprised her with the news—watch to see her adorable reaction! 📆 Don't miss Gabby's performance at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Jk49priFD1 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021

Allen and Barrett were informed of their winning status via an electronic message from 12-time ACM Awards winner Keith Urban.

Allen outpaced Travis Denning, HARDY, Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum for the honour. Barrett beat out Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Mickey Guyton and Caylee Hammack.

Congratulations to @JimmieAllen on being named ACM New Male Artist of the Year! 👏 Watch to see how Jimmie reacted when he got the news from #ACMawards host @KeithUrban! 📆 Jimmie will be performing at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS—don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/8Zb9gK4436 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021

“We are thrilled to present Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett with their first ACM Award wins. Jimmie and Gabby have experienced tremendous success at both Country Radio and streaming already, and we are proud to recognize them for such an extraordinary start to their careers,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

“A huge congratulations to each of them for this well-deserved win, and to all of our nominees for being recognized for their incredible contributions to Country Music. We look forward to welcoming Jimmie and Gabby to the ACM Awards stage on April 18,” he concluded.

Maren Morris leads this year’s nominees with five nods, in categories including Female Artist of the Year, Group of the Year and Single of the Year.

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place in Nashville, Tenn. with hosts Urban and Mickey Guyton. You can watch the 2021 ACM Awards on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET on April 18.