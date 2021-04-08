The Kardashians Interrogate Kourtney’s New BFF Addison Rae In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have gotten really close, really fast.

In a preview of Thursday night’s new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, the family has Rae over for lunch without Kourtney to ask a few questions.

The questions start off simply enough, with the family asking her, “When did you move here?” and, “Do you live with your parents?”

But very quickly things go deeper, with Scott Disick asking, “Have you ever been arrested?”

“What’s you blood type?” someone else asks, while another family member throws in, “What’s your credit score?”

“Oh my god you guys, are you interrogating this poor girl?” Kendall Jenner asks.

Kim then tells Rae that when they first saw how close she and Kourtney had gotten, they wondered, “Are they… hooking up?”

“I’m still thinking that,” Disick admitted.

“Now, we’re not,” Rae said, adding, “It’s very weird that’s what the impression was.”

Disick assures her, though, “It’s okay if you are. Nobody judges.”