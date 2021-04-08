Katey Sagal Reveals The Moment She Knew ‘Married… With Children’ Was A Hit

There was one moment in particular when Katey Sagal realized “Married… With Children” had become a smash hit.

The show, which also starred the likes of Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate and David Faustino, aired for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997.

Sagal, who played Peggy Bundy, told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” of when she knew the show was a hit.

“I think the first time we knew is when they bought me a wig,” she explained. “Because the first three years I would just do my own hair, and then all of a sudden they started dishing out money, like wigs are not cheap. They got me a wig.”

“Married… with Children”: Christina Applegate, Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, David Faustino, Amanda Bearse, David Garrison, 1988. Photo: Columbia Pictures Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection/CP Images — Columbia Pictures Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection/CP Images

The actress also recalled a time when she and her TV husband O’Neill realized just how many fans the show had.

“I’ll never forget Ed and I went on a promo tour and we went into some parade and there we are dressed as Peg and Al. It was wild,” she said.

Continuing, “We were waving and there were so many people there and we thought no one was going to really watch it because it was so irreverent and it was so not like anything else on TV. Which is why I thought I got the job, because I wasn’t like anything else on TV.”

“Yeah, it really took off,” Sagal shared of the series. “Of course Fox played it three times a night right in a row. You couldn’t miss it.”

The show focused on the Bundys, “a suburban Chicago family who would rather eat nails than say a kind word to one another.”