Tiffany Haddish, Ben Higgins & More Support Orphan Myth Campaign Helping Vulnerable Youth

Tiffany Haddish and a number of notable celebrities are teaming up to support children globally as part of Orphan Myth’s latest initiative.

Orphan Myth’s 100 Percent Participation Campaign aims to offer support for the world’s most vulnerable children.

Celebrities involved in the campaign include Haddish, Ben Higgins (“The Bachelor”), Lyric Ross (“This Is Us”), Ryder Allen (“Palmer”) and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Kweku Mandela.

“The two-week campaign, supported by 30+ nonprofit organizations and several celebrity ambassadors, focused on the collective commitment to one big idea: it will take 100 percent of us to get 100 percent of children into a safe and loving family,” a press release said.

“Orphan Myth aimed to increase public awareness, mobilize supporters, and gather resources to enlarge the funnel of the public participation in family-based solutions for children separated from their families and those at risk of separating from family,” it adds.

In conjunction with the campaign, world-renowned violinist Tim Fain (“Moonlight”, “Black Swan”) will release a new song titled, “Hope”. All proceeds from the song will go to Orphan Myth’s 30+ nonprofit partners for the first three months of its launch.

The song premieres at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Thursday and can be streamed on YouTube, as well as purchased on Spotify and Apple Music.