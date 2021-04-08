Russell Brand Keeps His Cool While Eating Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

Heat doesn’t phase Russell Brand.

This week, the comedian is on the new episode of “Hot Ones” for the second time, answering questions while downing increasingly spicier and spicier wings.

Impressively, Brand keeps his cool throughout, even as the wings get to absurd levels of spice.

“I can feel it trying to get into my nervous system,” he jokes at one point, while showing little sign of pain.

At the very end, after successfully overcoming the hottest wing, the show welcomes superfine Brett Baker, who Brand serenades with an improvised song just for him.