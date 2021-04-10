Dwayne Johnson Says ‘It’d Be An Honour’ To Be POTUS After Survey Found 46 Per Cent Of Americans Would Support His Presidential Bid

Almost half of surveyed Americans are in support of a potential future U.S. President Dwayne Johnson.

A poll published by Pipslay on Tuesday surveyed 30,138 adults in the U.S. to gauge which Hollywood stars had the best chance at running for U.S. President. Fort-six per cent of those surveyed said they would support Johnson’s potential run for office.

While 29 per cent of voters were in support of “The Rock” running for President and Matthew McConaughey running for Texas governor; an additional 17 per cent solely supported Johnson’s Presidential run. Other notable Presidents-to-be were Angelina Jolie (30 per cent), Oprah Winfrey (27 per cent) and Tom Hanks (22 per cent).

All in all, 63 per cent of people surveyed believed that Hollywood stars would “make good politicians” with “political aptitude” or “the right team in place.” The poll was conducted between April 2 to 4 with no margin of error listed.

On Saturday, Johnson took to social media to share his thoughts on the poll, admitting he found the results to be “humbling.”

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸,” he wrote.

Back in February, Johnson kept an open mind about running for U.S. President.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people,” he told USA Today. “So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”