The Miz Pranks ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Staff By Shattering TVs, Tearing Off His Shirt & Delivering Intense Motivational Speeches

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

The Miz might be a villain on WWE television, but he is quite the motivational human resources representative for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Ahead of his high-profile match vs. Bad Bunny at Wrestlemania 37, The Miz played a practical joke on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” staff. Guillermo and various production staff were called into a “corporate performance review” meeting one-by-one.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson U.S. Presidential Run Supported By 46 Per Cent Of Surveyed Americans

“Which is something that’s never happened here before, so I don’t know why they believed it,” Kimmel told his audience on Wednesday.

The former two-time WWE champion went “deep undercover as an agent of ABC HR”. His victims included Kimmel’s cousin and talent relations director, a stage manager, a production assistant and a TV watcher.

RELATED: Christian Cage Compliments Dave Bautista’s Impressive Acting Range

The “Miz & Mrs.” reality star delivered a cold performance review before unleashing his inner pro-wrestling and freaking out. Colourful LED lights blasted around the room as Miz grabbed a microphone, shattering glasses and giving high-intensity words of encouragement. Things only escalated with Guillermo, as the pair ripped off their shirts and flexed uncontrollably.

Wrestlemania 37 is a two-night professional wrestling pay-per-view event taking place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Notable performers include Roman Reigns, Edge, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Drew McIntyre.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP