‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Is Back For More Musical Fun In Season 2

“Buckle up, Wild Cats.”

The new season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is almost here, and Disney+ has shared the season 2 trailer.

“In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theatre competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.”

The new season will also feature brand new solos written by stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders are all returning to the show. Meanwhile, guest stars Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” season 2 premieres May 14 on Disney+.