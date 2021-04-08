Listen To Rick Astley’s New ’80s-Inspired Track ‘Unwanted’

Rick Astley is back with new music.

The singer just dropped his latest single, ’80s-inspired track “Unwanted”, which is the theme for the Qcode podcast of the same name.

Astley co-wrote and co-produced the song with Qcode’s Deron Johnson, telling Rolling Stone: “I’ve known Deron for years and we’ve always said we’d work on something together, and we finally have.”

Adding, “For me, the brief was that the creators wanted something to emulate the feelings and emotions of all those great ’80s TV shows where our heroes are hunting somebody down and you tune in each week to find out how close they are getting.”

My new track ‘Unwanted’ is out now! I co-wrote it for the original comedy drama podcast series ‘Unwanted’, with a shared love for the 80’s. Get in the groove – Rick x https://t.co/ZdiliOk5vv#RAUnwanted #UnwantedPodcast @QCODEmedia @LamorneMorris @BillyMagnussen #newmusic — Rick Astley (@rickastley) April 7, 2021

“Unwanted” premiered last month, before the finale aired on Tuesday.

A synopsis reads, “Two slackers attempt to catch an escaped convicted murderer who is allegedly hiding in their town to cash in on the million-dollar reward the police are offering.”

Astley rose to fame in the ’80s, but then took a break at the height of his stardom in the ’90s after his fame affected his family life.

His last album came out in 2019 titled The Best of Me.