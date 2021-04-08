Elizabeth Chambers Is ‘Focusing On Healing’ After Allegations Emerge Against Estranged Husband Armie Hammer

Elizabeth Chambers is taking time for herself and her kids.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the entrepreneur and estranged wife of actor Armie Hammer explained to fans why she hasn’t been posting as much lately.

The question came after Chambers opened herself up to fan questions.

“Focusing on healing, my babes and work,” she wrote, over an image of her sitting on a balcony by the sunset. “A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right atm.”

Another follower asked if she had permanently moved to the Cayman Islands, where she is currently staying.

“No, we’re not here to stay. LA will always be home, but beyond grateful for our Cayman family and this incredible island for protecting my babes and me during these wild times,” Chambers wrote.

Chambers has been there since the pandemic began, with Hammer periodically paying visits to the kids.

The couple are currently going through divorce proceedings, and the actor is under investigation by the LAPD over accusations of sexual assault.