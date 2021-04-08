Gayle King Reveals Why Frank Zappa Was Her Least Favourite Interview Ever

Click to share this via email

Gayle King has conducted her fair share of interviews, some good and some very bad.

The “CBS This Morning” host, 66, joined Rob Lowe on an episode of his podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe”, and spilled on who was the worst person to interview.

For King, the answer was easy – Frank Zappa.

According to King, their interview was fine until she asked him about his children. Zappa and his wife Gail shared four children, Moon, Dweezil, Diva and Ahmet.

“I asked him, ‘Frank Zappa, the names of your children, Moon Unit and Dweezil, where did that come from?’ I didn’t say that they’re dumb names. I just said they’re very unusual,” King explained. “Is there a story?”

She continued, “And he goes, ‘No, they’re names. Just like Gayle. Any other questions?’”

King interviewed Zappa before his death in 1993.