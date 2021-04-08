Jamie Dornan Sings His Heart Out In ‘Edgar’s Prayer’ Music Video From ‘Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

If “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” didn’t give you enough chuckles as it is, this new music video starring Jamie Dornan certainly will.

Dornan delivers an ultra-cheesy love song in the “Edgar’s Prayer” music video. Production takes place on a resort beach.

The popular actor runs through the sand, sings to the sky, performs ballet moves and climbs a palm tree.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan’s Father Dies After Battle With COVID-19

“Seagulls in the stand can you hear my prayer. I keep trying but I’m getting nowhere,” Dornan passionately sings. “… Fall down, under her spell. Am I in heaven or am I in hell.”

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mr” stars Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Reba McEntire, Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith and Kwame Patterson. It opened to positive reviews back in February.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Was In An Estelle Getty Fan Club

You can rent it now on-demand.