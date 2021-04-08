Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie Star In Eerie First Look At Netflix’s ‘The Woman In The Window’

Amy Adams is searching for answers in the chilling first look at Netflix’s “The Woman In The Window”.

In the new trailer, Adams stars as Anna, an agoraphobic, afraid to leave her house. But while trying to make friends, Anna realizes nothing is as it seems.

Per the official logline from Netflix, “Anna Fox (Adams) feels safest when she’s watching the world from behind her window. Until the Russell family moves in across the street, and she witnesses something unimaginable. The question is… what really happened?”

Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fred Hechinger, Joe Wright and Tracy Letts also star in the thriller.

“The Woman In The Window” hits Netflix on May 14.