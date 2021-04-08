Kelly Clarkson Gets ‘Blue’ With LeAnn Rimes Cover

Kelly Clarkson is feeling “Blue”.

Clarkson and her house band, Y’all, delivered an epic rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ version of “Blue” on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The cover was performed as part of Clarkson’s trademark “Kellyoke” segment.

“Blue” was originally released by country singer-songwriter Bill Mack in 1958. It was famously covered by Rimes in 1996 becoming a Grammy and Academy of Country Music award-winning hit song. Rimes’ version of “Blue” was the titular opening track for her debut studio album.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On”, U2’s “Beautiful Day”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.