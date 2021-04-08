‘The Crown’ Ratings Have Gone Up 85 Per Cent After Harry & Meghan’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Crown” just keeps getting more and more popular.

According to a new report from Nielsen (via TheWrap), viewers of hit Netflix drama based on the lives of the royal family, have jumped a whopping 85 per cent since Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired in early March.

RELATED: Imelda Staunton Says She Gets ‘Frightened’ Thinking About Playing The Queen In ‘The Crown’

The outlet released their top 10 streaming programs for the week of March 8 to March 14, revealing “The Crown” came in at 449 million minutes viewed.

Just the week before the interview aired, “The Crown” was watched for 242 million minutes, making ratings jump 85.5 per cent.

Oprah’s interview with the couple originally aired on March 7.

RELATED: ‘The Crown”s Production Designer Took A Public Tour Of Buckingham Palace For Inspiration

Elsewhere on Nielsen’s list, Amazon Prime Video’s “Coming 2 America” led all streaming programs on with 770 million minutes viewed while “Ginny & Georgia” was second with 722 million minutes viewed.

All four seasons of “The Crown”, most recently starring Olivia Coleman, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson, are streaming now on Netflix.