‘Harry Potter’ Star Evanna Lynch Joins Lawsuit To Protect Owls From Fatal Experiments

The Harry Potter universe is chock-full of owls and actress Evanna Lynch is standing by their sides.

The “Harry Potter” actress joins PETA, a JHU senior and former secretary of health in a lawsuit challenging a federal law that allows fatal brain experiments on owls, according to the animal rights organization. The experiments take place at Johns Hopkins University due to a 2002 loophole in the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA). Lynch and company are suing as “next friends” to the birds.

“Experimenters cut into barn owls’ skulls, insert electrodes into their brains, restrain them, put headphones on them to force them to listen to sounds, and record their brain activity,” Lynch previously wrote in a letter to JHU calling for an end to the experiments. “They’re eventually killed so that their brains can be removed and examined. There can be no ethical justification for this grotesque cruelty.”

PETA claims a successful lawsuit “will lead to greater protection for tens of millions of mice, birds, and other unfairly exempted animals used in laboratories across” the United States.

Lynch, 29, made her acting debut in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and concluded her wizardly run with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2”.