Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Hilarious Encounter With Queen Elizabeth

It has been nearly 10 years since the world was captivated by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. But a new documentary is giving a closer look at what it took behind the scenes to pull off one of the weddings of the decade.

ITV’s “The Day Will and Kate Got Married” gave fans a glimpse of the cake difficulties involved with the three-foot-tall, eight-tiered cake made by Fiona Cairns.

Cairns and her team were tasked with bringing the fruitcake into the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace for the reception, but to get it in a door had to first be removed. All the fuss even brought Queen Elizabeth by to see how preparations for her grandson’s wedding were going.

Fiona Cairns stands proudly next to the Royal Wedding cake that she and her team made for Prince William and Kate Middleton, in the Picture Gallery of Buckingham Palace in central London.Photo: CPImages

“I can remember her saying, ‘I hear that you’ve been dismantling my house,’ ” Cairns said in the documentary. “And I said to her, ‘Well, we had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake.’ But it was all put back so in the end, it was fine.”

Cairns also revealed that Kate wanted a cream and white cake with no glitter or gold. A piece of lace from Kate’s dress was used to replicate the pattern on the cake which was transported to the palace in 40 boxes.

Prince William and Kate were wed on April 29 at Westminster Abbey. Following the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception for 650 guests at Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles also hosted an evening reception at the palace for family and friends where Ellie Goulding performed.