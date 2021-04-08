Rory McIlroy Accidentally Nails His Dad In The Leg With Flyaway Golf Ball

Rory McIlroy’s aim was a little off on his last shot.

The pro golfer played The Masters on Thursday when he accidentally smacked a golf ball into the back of his father, Gerry McIlroy’s leg.

During his putt on the 7th hole at the Augusta golf course, McIlroy tried to bend a shot around a huge tree but the ball slammed into his dad instead.

Kyle Porter, a reporter for CBS, documented the mishap on Twitter:

Though it’s unconfirmed due to the mask, I’m pretty sure Rory hit his father with his approach on 7 😂 Hope the legend Gerry is doing alright #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/4l2JSsTwpq — Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) April 8, 2021

Was standing on No. 7 when Rory flared one out to the right and hit his dad in the leg. As he limped away, laughing, he looked over at us and said, "I should ask for an autographed glove." — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 8, 2021

Despite giving the heads up, yelling, “Fore right!” the ball still landed in an unfortunate spot.

In the end, Gerry only suffered a minor limp from the incident.