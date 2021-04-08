Rory McIlroy Accidentally Nails His Dad In The Leg With Flyaway Golf Ball

By Aynslee Darmon.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy — Photo: CPImages

Rory McIlroy’s aim was a little off on his last shot.

The pro golfer played The Masters on Thursday when he accidentally smacked a golf ball into the back of his father, Gerry McIlroy’s leg.

During his putt on the 7th hole at the Augusta golf course, McIlroy tried to bend a shot around a huge tree but the ball slammed into his dad instead.

Kyle Porter, a reporter for CBS, documented the mishap on Twitter:

Despite giving the heads up, yelling, “Fore right!” the ball still landed in an unfortunate spot.

In the end, Gerry only suffered a minor limp from the incident.

