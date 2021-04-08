Josie Gibson Gets Video Bombed By Mating, Pooping Animals

Josie Gibson got off to a messy start with animals at The Wild Place Project in Bristol.

The “This Morning” personality spent a day in the dirty shoes of a zookeeper, feeding giraffes and bears and hanging out with lemurs. The whole experience wasn’t quite that wholesome, however.

Early into Gibson’s meeting with zookeeper Charlie, an over-stimulated antelope attempted to mount and hump another. The would-be recipient of the sexual encounter was able to navigate out of the situation and answered with some rather large lumps of poop.

Gibson and Charlie had a grand ole chuckle at the whole ordeal.

“They’re getting a bit excited!” Gibson exclaimed.