Prince William Calls For Banks To ‘Invest’ In ‘Cost Effective’ Climate Change Solutions

Prince William is calling on the banks to do their part in protecting the environment.

As a keen environmentalist, the Duke of Cambridge spoke at an IMF and World Bank meeting where he encouraged reforestation and sustainable agriculture as “cost effective” ways to make a difference.

“We cannot recover sustainably from coronavirus, eradicate global poverty, achieve net-zero emissions, or adapt to climate change, without investing in nature,” he said as per BBC.

RELATED: Prince William Has Personally Thanked More Than 300 Frontline Healthcare Workers

“We must invest in nature, through reforestation, sustainable agriculture and supporting healthy oceans… because doing so is one of the most cost effective and impactful ways of tackling climate change,” Prince William continued. “It removes carbon from the atmosphere, helps build more resilient communities, tackles biodiversity loss and protects people’s livelihoods.”

The virtual meetings have a key focus of climate risks and building a sustainable economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19. Final decisions will be made at the UN Climate Change summit in Glasglow later this year.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Hilarious Encounter With Queen Elizabeth

William said, “All of you here at the World Bank and across each of the multilateral development banks have that crucial part to play by supporting a green, inclusive and resilient recovery from the pandemic, by valuing nature and putting it at the heart of your work, and by increasing investment in a future where the natural world can thrive.”

Prince William recently launched the Earthshot Prize, which will reward five prizes of £1m for environmental and conservation ideas and technology, much like the Nobel Prize. William has followed in his father, Prince Charles’, footsteps in championing sustainable practices and conservation work.