Billy Eichner, Josh Gad And More Join Viral Trend ‘Who Plays Your Parents In Your Biopic?’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Josh Gad and Billy Eichner
Josh Gad and Billy Eichner — Photos: CPImages

While most of us will never see a biopic about our lives come to fruition, it’s still fun to think about – and the viral Twitter trend “Who plays your parents in your biopic?” is doing just that.

Twitter users and celebs alike are thinking up their dream casting, including Billy Eicher, Josh Gad and “Pitch Perfect” star Skylar Austin.

In Eicher’s biopic, the late Walter Matthau and Joan Rivers would play his parents.

RELATED: Josh Gad Asks Eliminated ‘American Idol’ Contestant To Write Song For ‘Central Park’

For Austin, it’s James Gandolfini and Judith Light.

RELATED: Josh Gad Gives Update On The Live Action ‘Hunchback Of Notre Dame’

And Josh Gad’s picks are:

Seth Rogen’s choices:

Check out some other choices from stars:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP