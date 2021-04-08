Billy Eichner, Josh Gad And More Join Viral Trend ‘Who Plays Your Parents In Your Biopic?’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

While most of us will never see a biopic about our lives come to fruition, it’s still fun to think about – and the viral Twitter trend “Who plays your parents in your biopic?” is doing just that.

Twitter users and celebs alike are thinking up their dream casting, including Billy Eicher, Josh Gad and “Pitch Perfect” star Skylar Austin.

In Eicher’s biopic, the late Walter Matthau and Joan Rivers would play his parents.

RELATED: Josh Gad Asks Eliminated ‘American Idol’ Contestant To Write Song For ‘Central Park’

My parents in my biopic. pic.twitter.com/3kEmPAuSpJ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 8, 2021

For Austin, it’s James Gandolfini and Judith Light.

Who plays your parents in your biopic? https://t.co/LcHX22kCcN pic.twitter.com/62Pd0Ya3G5 — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) April 8, 2021

RELATED: Josh Gad Gives Update On The Live Action ‘Hunchback Of Notre Dame’

And Josh Gad’s picks are:

Who plays your parents in your biopic? https://t.co/bjBS9EyG8U pic.twitter.com/xqHS5PGfqM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 8, 2021

Seth Rogen’s choices:

My parents in a biopic: pic.twitter.com/JRxbEftEdf — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 8, 2021

Check out some other choices from stars:

Who plays your parents in your biopic? https://t.co/VsaHvp9Mwa pic.twitter.com/JEg0pLijBf — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 8, 2021