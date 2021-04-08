Taylor Swift Takes Back Control With ‘Fearless(Taylor’s Version)’

Click to share this via email

No one works harder than Taylor Swift.

In her task to reclaim her music after Scooter Braun bought her masters, Swift has released 2008’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).



The 26 track album includes the new versions of classics like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me”, as well as a collection of never-heard-before songs from the vault.

In the run up, Swift dropped “You All Over Me” featuring Maren Morris and “Mr. Perfectly Fine”. Others from the vault include a Keith Urban collab “That’s When”, “Don’t You” and ” Bye Bye Baby”.

To help promote the album, Olivia Rodrigo and YouTuber Conan Gray shared a clip of them dancing and lip syncing along to the album.