David Arquette Admits He ‘Was In Over My Head’ In Trailer For Season 3 Of Wrestling Docuseries ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’

The third season of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” is on its way, offering more insane tales from the often-unhinged world of professional wrestling.

Sharing wild stories from both inside and outside the squared circle, the new season offers observations from such wrestling stars as Chris Jericho, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Eric Bischoff and Shari Tyree, the ex-wife of the Ultimate Warrior, who passed away at age 54 in 2014.

Also sharing his experience is actor-turned-wrestler David Arquette, who is seen in a new trailer admitting that he was “in over my head” when he stepped into the ring with Nick Gage for what turned out to be an excessively violent 2018 GCW “deathmatch.”

The new season of “Dark Side of the Ring” kicks off Thursday, May 6.