Britney Spears Shares Her Experience After Getting COVID Vaccine

Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Spears took to Instagram Thursday to share her experience after receiving the shot. In the video, Spears appears with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who starts the video by asking the pop star for her thoughts after receiving the vaccine.

“Ok, the people on the internet said it was really, really bad, it was like a bullet going through your arm,” Spears said. “It was nothing. I felt nothing. I’m fine and I hope I continue to stay fine.”

The couple then high-fived after celebrating Spears’ shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!! @samasghari,” Spears captioned the video, nodding to the iconic “Borat” line. Asghari also reposted the video on his Instagram Story, tagging Spears and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Spears joins a list of celebs to get and post about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got the vaccine late last month.

The 44-year-old “Deadpool” star and the 33-year-old “Gossip Girl” actress took to social media on Wednesday to share pics of themselves getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Reynolds’ photo, he is rocking a pink beanie hat and white T-shirt as a nurse injects a needle into his left shoulder.

“Finally got 5G,” he joked in the caption.

Lively was also thrilled to get vaccinated and shared a photo of herself getting a shot. “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me. 💕,” she captioned the Instagram pic.

Amy Schumer chronicled her vaccine experience, even wearing a sparkling dress for the occasion.The 39-year-old comedian shared videos and photos from the vaccination site, dancing in the car with her husband, Chris Fischer, and declaring, “This is my going to get the vaccine energy,” fist pumping in the car.

At the site, Schumer rocked a sparkly mini-dress with a cutout hole in the arm to honour the occasion.

“I just wanted to maybe entertain some of the workers here and during your 15 minutes, but I’m sorry if you were going to use this time to meditate,” Schumer joked to the room full of people waiting to get their jab.

The “I Feel Pretty” star wants others to do the same in an effort to both pay tribute to healthcare heroes and to celebrate the momentous occasion.

“I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field. But more than them I want to give a shout out to me,” she joked in her Instagram caption. “I’m awesome I love the people of New York. Even the annoying ones. It’s nice to see all of them. I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too.”

MORE FROM ET:

Tyler Perry Sets Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site at Atlanta Studio Lot

Mariah Carey Hits High Note After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

John Legend Is Encouraging Americans to Get Vaccinated