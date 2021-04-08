Sam Smith Celebrates First GLAAD Media Award Win

Sam Smith was honoured during Thursday’s GLAAD Media Awards.

Smith was awarded with Outstanding Music Artist for their work on Love Goes.

But first, Katy Perry celebrated all the musicians and shared a message with fans.

“Music helped us get through this very difficult time, when not much else did,” she said. “I mean, our fabulous clothes just stayed on the hangers while we lived in sweats every single day. Some of us even went up a couple of sizes — I did, I also had a baby.”

Perry said how all the nominees were able to bring “hope, happiness, resilience, and even just plain old escapism” during the pandemic.

The “Diamonds” singer accepted the award, saying, “I watch these award shows every year, and it really means a lot to me to be getting this so thank you very much.”

“Music has remained this constant force of unity throughout the world for people. And looking at this category tonight, of all of these albums, these are the albums that got me and got all of us through this year,” they said. “So I just wanted to raise a cup of tea — having a tea party — for everyone in this category. I really hope that we can all be together and I can go to a GLAAD Awards someday and meet everyone.”