‘Big Brother Canada’ Blindsides Houseguests With Season’s First Double Eviction

​“Big Brother Canada” had a big surprise in store for the houseguests, with host Arisa Cox telling viewers at the top of the show that this week’s eviction episode was actually a double eviction — something the houseguests had yet to be informed of.

“Earlier this week, Head of Household Beth set a cunning plan into motion on behalf of her Sunsetters alliance, aiming to backdoor Victoria, by placing her and Tera on the block in hopes that one of them would win the Power of Veto and pull themselves off the block.

This led to an all-houseguest conversation that revealed some awkward truths, and led to an explosive confrontation. In addition to Tera spilling the tea about the secret Oddballs alliance, Victoria threw everything she could at the wall in hopes of sticking around, even telling Tera she didn’t deserve to be there — which culminated in Tera storming off when Victoria called her “a lying b***h.”

Then it was eviction time, and Arisa broke the news that this week marked the beginning of this season’s jury. “Whoever is evicted tonight will be headed straight to the jury house,” she declared.

When the votes were counted, it was unanimous: Spicy V was evicted — becoming the first member of the season’s jury.

“I got a little lazy, I started cutting corners and not tying up my loose ends, and I got caught, and I don’t think there’s anything else I could have done,” Victoria told Arisa in her exit interview.

Arisa pointed out how many strong players she’d taken out, and asked Victoria how much of this was down to karma. “A lot,” she admitted with a laugh.

With Victoria ensconced in the jury house, Arisa then dropped the bombshell about the double eviction. Before the houseguests even had time to process what had just happened, they were sent into the next HOH challenge, which resulted in a victory for Kiefer. As new HOH, he was forced to make a very fast decision about who to put on the block — and chose Rohan and Breydon.

Before the vote, however, there was a Power of Veto competition to deal with, involving a sword and a maze, which was won by Tychon.

Ty decided not to use his Power of Veto, and after Rohan and Breydon made their respective pitches, it was time for the evening’s second vote.

When the dust settled, there was a second unanimous vote: the Roh Show had to go.

“I was just put in a tough position from the start. I tried to do as much as I could. I lost a couple of my really close allies and I was put in a position where I had to win a couple of Vetos to save my game and that’s what I did for as long as I could,” said Rohan.

“At the end of the day, Tychon could not make a decision to go against his people,” Rohan told Arisa of why he was evicted. Asked to predict who’d be the last houseguest standing, he pointed to Kiefer — although he admitted he’s personally pulling for Breydon.

