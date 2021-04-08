Kim Kardashian Shares Update On New Hulu Show

If you were worried you would be going through Kardashian withdrawals after “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” ended–worry no more.

Kim Kardashian has revealed new details about the content her family will be producing for Hulu after “KUWTK” wraps.

While the hit show aired on Thursday, a fan tweeted they were upset the show would be ending.

“We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season,” Kim responded.

Sadly that is where the teasers ended and everyone will just have to wait for what their Hulu content will include.

No final airdate for season 20 has been announced but it did premiere on March 18 on E!.