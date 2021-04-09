U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Archbishop Of Canterbury & More Pay Tribute To The Late Prince Philip

By Becca Longmire.

The world is in mourning after it was revealed Friday that Prince Philip had passed away at age 99.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those sending their condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.

Johnson said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street: “We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace lowered their flags to half-mast to pay tribute to the beloved royal.

The Royal Family Twitter account also changed its photo to Queen Elizabeth’s Coat of Arms to mark the sad occasion.

The messages come after the Royal Family released a statement Friday which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

