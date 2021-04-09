U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Archbishop Of Canterbury & More Pay Tribute To The Late Prince Philip

The world is in mourning after it was revealed Friday that Prince Philip had passed away at age 99.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those sending their condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

Johnson said in a speech outside 10 Downing Street: “We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

British PM Johnson: "We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." pic.twitter.com/XKXxBGvglW — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 9, 2021

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace lowered their flags to half-mast to pay tribute to the beloved royal.

#BREAKING Union Jack at half-mast over Buckingham Palace in tribute to Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/ee9UDK0XGW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 9, 2021

BREAKING: The flags in Downing Street have just been lowered to half-mast following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/xJY0Misl43 — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) April 9, 2021

The Royal Family Twitter account also changed its photo to Queen Elizabeth’s Coat of Arms to mark the sad occasion.

Royal website has gone black with statement on death of Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/496ADhqj1d — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) April 9, 2021

The traditional announcement of a royal death has been posted on the railings at Buckingham Palace. It will be taken down quickly though to avoid crowds gathering because of Covid-19. Picture by @ianvogler pic.twitter.com/lolO5wFuQH — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss. https://t.co/fgw9jyTM20 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir. pic.twitter.com/ICO7wY9HXz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 9, 2021

Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VgE4y0Dm5m — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 9, 2021

The Queen once said of Prince Philip, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and my stay all these years." How she must be reeling at his loss. — Suzannah Lipscomb 💙 (@sixteenthCgirl) April 9, 2021

The nation and the entire Commonwealth owe Prince Philip an extraordinary debt of gratitude for a distinguished life of service to the Queen, our country and so many around the world (2/2) — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip was an incredible man, a dedicated public servant and a loyal and unwavering consort to Her Majesty The Queen. My prayers are with Her Majesty and the entire Royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/XLPFEr0j5r — Shaun Bailey (@ShaunBaileyUK) April 9, 2021

My deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip lived a life of duty and service representing the United Kingdom across the Commonwealth and around the world. He will be profoundly missed. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 9, 2021

What a life.

My deepest condolences to the Queen and the rest of the royal family. https://t.co/9ZbNZ2eLhO — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 9, 2021

Very sad to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has passed away. My thoughts are with HRH & the Royal family. R.I.P — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 9, 2021

On behalf of the Government and people of Tanzania, I convey the most profound condolences to Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family and the people of the UK for the demise of Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May his soul rest in eternal peace.Amen — Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) April 9, 2021

The messages come after the Royal Family released a statement Friday which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”