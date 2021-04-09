Royal Protocols To Expect Following Prince Philip’s Death

Following Prince Philip’s death at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has issued protocols for Queen Elizabeth II, Philip’s wife of 74 years, her children, and grandchildren to follow after losing their loved one.

The family would have been made aware of his death by the Lord Chamberlain, who would have consulted with the Queen over the death’s announcement. Funeral planning will not start until the death is announced.

The Queen will enter an eight-day period of mourning, during which she will not work. State affairs and laws that need her approval will be on hold. A 30-day period of mourning in the U.K., including overseas representatives will commence.

After the eight days, Queen Elizabeth will return to her duties behind closed doors.

Plans for Prince Philip’s funeral will soon start, and while the royal is entitled to a state funeral, it was reported that he requested a smaller, more intimate affair with a private military funeral at St. George’s Chapel with only his family, close friends, and Commonwealth heads. In light of COVID-19, it is unclear how many dignitaries will be able to travel to pay their respects in person.

Ahead of the funeral, the Royal Family will cease all social engagements. They will also all wear black or mourning armbands. Members of parliament are also expected to wear the band, along with black ties for men.

Flags in Britain will be lowered to half-mast, with the exception of the royal standard at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. The flag is never flown at half-mast, even after the death of a monarch.

The royal standard at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle is only ever flown when the Queen is in residence. The Union Jack at the palaces will fly at half-mast.

Canada, as part of the Commonwealth, will also lower its flags.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth share four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Princess Anne; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. They have eight grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.