Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Once Went Number 2 In A Trash Can Backstage During A Concert

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

On Thursday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host welcomed country legend Clint Black, and a lot more got revealed than anyone could have expected.

During the conversation, Black referenced an episode of his own talk show “Talking in Circles” in which singer Sara Evans talked about needing to pee while performing onstage.

“How many of us haven’t peed on stage?” he laughed.

Kelly Clarkson and Clint Black – Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

But Clarkson had him very much beat, sharing an almost too-candid story about nature calling while she was performing an arena show.

“Well, I’ll tell you right now, there was one time—it wasn’t pee, my friend,” the host said. “I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena—and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don’t have a filter.”

She continued, “I had to run backstage to my quick-change. I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint! And we might have to edit this out, but I’m just sayin’, it happens. What are you supposed to do?”

After a pause to collect himself, Black joked, “I’m just trying to visualize—hang on.”