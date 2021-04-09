Doja Cat Is Out Of This World In New Video For ‘Kiss Me More’, Featuring SZA

Click to share this via email

Doja Cat has enlisted SZA for her latest single “Kiss Me More”, and a new music video for the track is — shall we say — out of this world.

In the video, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Alex Landi plays an astronaut whose spaceship crash-lands on a pink-hued, sand-covered planet.

As he explores this strange new world, he comes upon a gondola-like boat at a shore, gets in, and starts to paddle.

Suddenly, he encounters a giant-sized Doja Cat. She towers over the astronaut while singing the groove-heavy new song before revealing the storyline’s big twist.

Doja Cat and SZA teased the new track last month in an interview with V magazine.

“I know our little ditty ‘Kiss Me More’ is a different strut and I’m just excited,” exclaimed SZA.

Meanwhile, fans are encouraged to listen with headphones while watching the video for “Kiss Me More”, which was mixed with 360RA​, a new audio technology designed to fully immerse the listener in sound.

“Kiss Me More” is the latest single from Doja Cat’s upcoming album Planet Me, to be released later this year.