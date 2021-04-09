Tim McGraw Announces Two Deluxe Versions Of ‘Here On Earth’, Drops New Track ‘God Moves The Pen’

Click to share this via email

Tim McGraw has announced not one, but two digital deluxe versions of his No. 1 album Here On Earth.

On Friday, the three-time Grammy Award winner revealed Here On Earth Ultimate Edition and Here On Earth Ultimate Video Edition will both be available on April 16.

In addition, the country superstar dropped “God Moves The Pen”, which is one of six new tracks featured on the deluxe album.

Other new tracks include his latest collaboration with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”, and two additional bonus movie tracks: “Keep Your Eyes on Me” featuring Faith Hill from “The Shack”, and “Gravity” from the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo”.

The Ultimate Video Edition features all tracks, along with the music videos for six songs, including “Here on Earth”, “I Called Mama”, “Undivided”, “Neon Church”, and more.

See the full tracklisting below.

1. LA

2. Chevy

3. Here on Earth

4. Damn Sure Do

5. Hallelujahville

6. Good Taste In Women

7. Hard to Stay Mad At

8. Sheryl Crow

9. Not From California

10. Hold You Tonight

11. 7500 OBO

12. If I Was A Cowboy

13. I Called Mama

14. Gravy

15. War of Art

16. Doggone

17. Undivided / Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard

18. Thought About You

19. Neon Church

20. Cuttin’ Onions

21. Truth Is

22. God Moves the Pen

Bonus Movie Tracks

23. Keep Your Eyes on Me / Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

24. Gravity